Business
'Nowhere to run': UN report says global warming nears limits
Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a "code red for humanity."
Business
Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather
Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week, killing six people, remained on hold Monday as investigators awaited a break in poor weather conditions, a National Transportation Safety Board official said.
Business
Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears
Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures in the zone of the largest single wildfire in California history cleared Monday from scenic forestlands, allowing firefighting aircraft to rejoin the battle to contain the massive Dixie Fire.
World
5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change
The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways.