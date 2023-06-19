More from Star Tribune
Nation
Power outages continue across southern U.S.; triple-digit heat wave grips Texas
More than 300,000 customers in the southern U.S. remained without power Monday following damaging weekend storms, leaving residents searching for relief as sweltering temperatures continued to scorch the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and muggy; high 89
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, June 19
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm week ahead, high today 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 16
World
Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs
A scorching heat wave in two of India's most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power supply, forcing staff to use books to cool patients, as officials investigate the number of deaths that has reached nearly 170.