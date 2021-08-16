More from Star Tribune
EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts
U.S. officials on Monday declared the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West, triggering cuts to some Arizona farmers next year amid a gripping drought.
World
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
A hospital in southwestern Haiti, where a powerful earthquake flattened homes, shops and other buildings over the weekend, was so overwhelmed with patients that many had to lie in patios, corridors, verandas and hallways. Then a looming storm that could bring heavy rains Monday night forced officials to relocate them as best they could given the hospital's poor conditions.
Local
Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres
A rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota has expanded to at least 1,500 acres (600 hectares) and prompted some evacuations, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday.
Nation
Wind forecasts bring new worries to California fire lines
Firefighters battling flames in Northern California forests girded Monday for new bouts of windy weather, and a utility warned thousands of customers it might cut their electricity to prevent new fires from igniting if gusts damage power lines.