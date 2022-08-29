More from Star Tribune
Nation
Zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches
according to a study published Monday.
Nation
Flooding less severe than expected in Mississippi capital
A swollen Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi's capital city Monday, days after storms dumped heavy rain, but water levels were starting to recede.
World
Pakistan floods leave wrecked lives, half million in camps
Nearly a half million people crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding and the climate minister warned Monday that Pakistan is on the "front line" of the world's climate crisis after unprecedented monsoon rains wracked the country since mid-June, killing more than 1,130 people.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, breezy, high 80
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Monday, Aug. 29