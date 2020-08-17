More from Star Tribune
Politics
Michelle Obama: Trump 'wrong' and 'over his head'
Former first lady Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump Monday night, delivering a scathing critique of the Republican president who replaced her husband as the Democrats opened their national convention.
Video
Morning forecast: More sun, moderate temps, humidity; high 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 57
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump supporters, protestors show up for his visit to Mankato
President Trump spoke to an invitation only crowd of hundreds at North Star Aviation in Mankato. A few miles away, several hundred protesters packed Veterans Memorial Bridge and a nearby park to denounce the president's "divisive rhetoric" and encourage residents to vote him out this November.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, less humid; high 80
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast