Nation
Progress made on California fire that displaced thousands
Firefighters were gaining the upper hand Sunday on a forest fire that displaced thousands of people and destroyed more than 100 buildings near Shasta Lake in Northern California.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, warmer; high 80
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 26
World
India's eastern coast on high alert as cyclone hits land
Authorities in two Indian coastal states are on high alert, with evacuations and preparations underway as a cyclone hit the eastern seaboard late Sunday evening.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, warm; high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 26