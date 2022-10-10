More from Star Tribune
World
Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide toll hits 34
Rescue workers using drones and trained dogs searched for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in central Venezuela, as the death toll rose to 34 and residents described harrowing tales of escape from the water and mud.
World
19 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is still drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua.
Nation
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband Ralph are part of a success story.
Nation
Florida governor debate on for Oct. 24 after hurricane delay
The only scheduled debate between candidates for governor in Florida is back on for Oct. 24 after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian.