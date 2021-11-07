More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Quiet Monday With Highs In The 50s - Larger Storm System Looms Later In The Week
Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the mid/upper 50s in the metro. However, we continue to keep an eye on a system later this week which will bring the state some rain and - in some areas - the potential of accumulating snow. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 67, low 45 tonight
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Nation
Charleston, Savannah see abnormally high tides during storm
A strong storm off the Southeast coast combined with periodic higher tides Sunday, causing coastal flooding that approached levels rarely seen outside of hurricanes along the South Carolina and Georgia coasts, officials said.
Weather
Morning weather: Mostly cloudy, high 67
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, November 7, 2021.