Politics
Trump rules out COVID-19 'lockdown'
President Donald Trump says he refuses to have another lockdown as coronavirus cases surge across the country, but suggested one could be in the offing should he lose his legal challenges to overcome his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 28
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Northfield's Archer House burns
Video
Afternoon forecast: 35, mostly sunny, light winds
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
How a vote on outside police help divided Mpls. council
A proposal to bring in extra officers from outside agencies to assist the Minneapolis Police Department has divided the City Council and ignited a heated debate over the role of police in the city.