World
Pray for rain: Spanish farmers hold unique Mass amid drought
When Josep Altarriba looks across his parched fields, the Spanish farmer can't remember a time of such widespread drought in Catalonia. If it doesn't rain in the next two weeks, he says there's little chance of saving the harvest.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, with a high around 43
There's a chance for a wintry mix midweek.
Paul Douglas
Another Quiet Day Sunday
Spring is coming, but it's in no particular hurry this year. The sun peeks out much of this week with 30s and 40s; a few degrees below normal for this time of year. I see a little rain Thursday and slushy snow may accumulate Friday night. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.