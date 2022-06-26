More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Not As Breezy Monday With Some Storms Up North
While most of Monday will be sunny statewide, we will watch the potential for some pop-up showers and storms up north late in the day. Temperatures will climb to near 90F as we head into the middle of the week. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 59; mostly clear and rain chances gone, with cooler air coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.