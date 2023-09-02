More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
July 4th or Labor Day weekend? Highs near 100F Sunday and Monday
We're in the midst of a five-day stretch of 90F-plus highs, with a shot at 100F the next two days. If you're out by the lake or partaking in the "Great Minnesota Sweat Together", make sure you're staying hydrated. Closer to average highs return midweek. — D.J. Kayser
Nation
Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding. Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place
The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 96; mix of sun and clouds
It'll be hot but not humid this weekend, with a heat advisory kicking in later and lasting through Monday. We may hit a record Sunday. A cooldown isn't expected until Wednesday, bringing a chance of storms.
Weather
