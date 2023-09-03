More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Hot Labor Day Monday & Beginning Of School Tuesday - Cooler Weather Wednesday
If you're heading to the last day of the State Fair Monday, or just enjoying Labor Day and celebrating the unofficial end of summer, it's going to be another hot one with highs climbing into the upper 90s. Mid-90s are expected for the first day of school before cooler weather moves in for the rest of the week. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. But some Burning Man revelers said Sunday that their spirits remained unbroken.
Nation
Florida fishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain its charm after being walloped by Idalia
This remote seaside enclave known as ''Florida's Last Frontier'' took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck the state's west coast as a Category 3 storm last week.
Nation
Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning
Las Vegas residents on Sunday were drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death.