Local
Governor: Semi driver was confused when he drove into crowd
At a press conference on Monday, Gov. Time Walz said the driver of a semitrailer who rolled into the midst of thousands of people who had gathered on a closed Minneapolis freeway to protest George Floyd's death was apparently confused and didn't mean to injure anyone.
Local
Police move in on protesters after curfew in Minneapolis
Law enforcement officers moved in on a large group of protesters near Washington Avenue in Minneapolis after curfew went into effect Sunday, May 31, 2021.
Local
Brother of George Floyd: 'Do this peacefully, please'
Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd spoke at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue where his brother was killed.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low 71
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny and warm, high 88
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast