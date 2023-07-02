More from Star Tribune
Sports
Heavy rains flood Chicago roads and force NASCAR to cut short a downtown street race
Heavy rains flooded Chicago streets Sunday, trapping cars and forcing NASCAR officials to cancel the last half of an Xfinity Series race set to run through the city's downtown.
Nation
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday
Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warming up, high 90
Temperatures rise a bit Sunday afternoon with what could be the hottest day yet this year on tap for Monday.
Weather
Hottest day yet of 2023 on the way for Twin Cities
Temps could reach 95 on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts.