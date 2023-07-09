More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Hot Monday With Some Afternoon Strong Storms Possible
Some good news: several shower and storm chances exist this week. Unfortunately, it won't be nearly enough to end the drought - maybe just stall it from worsening in some areas. Monday's the hottest day with highs in the low 90s before cooling back to the upper 70s and 80s for the rest of the week. - D.J. Kayser
Sports
Stormy weather alters Seattle's travel plans for 1-hour flight to Washington
With thunderstorms blanketing the Northeast again, the Seattle Storm had to alter their travel plans to get from New York to Washington for their game against the Mystics on Tuesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sun and clouds, high 85
It'll be partly cloudy for parts of Sunday afternoon but the day should remain dry until late evening.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm and sunny, high 85
Things should stay dry, sunny and warm throughout the day Sunday.