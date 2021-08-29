More from Star Tribune
World
Tropical Storm Nora hugs Mexico's coast; 1 dead, 7 missing
Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday, while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.
Nation
Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana; New Orleans hunkers down
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., rushing from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation's most important industrial corridors.
Nation
Ida vexes Louisiana hospitals brimming with virus patients
Southern Lousiana's hospitals, already packed with coronavirus patients from a fourth surge of the virus, were dealing Sunday with another challenge — the howling Category 4 hurricane pounding the coast.
Business
Ida: Economists expect only slight storm hit to US economy
The impact of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. economy should be modest as long as damage estimates do not rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists said Sunday.