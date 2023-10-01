More from Star Tribune
Sunday: Warmest October Day Ever - More Records Possible Monday - Cooler With Showers Mid-Week
We could once again see early October record highs on Monday in the metro and other portions of Minnesota. A strong cold front brings rain chances in Tuesday Night into Wednesday along with cooler conditions. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Arizona's biggest city has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895
After a summer of extreme heat, Arizona's most populous city is in the record books again. This time Phoenix is notching a record for dry heat.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Hot and muggy, high 90
We could see record heat Sunday afternoon.
Sports
Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners
A forecast that record high temperatures and humidity would create ''extreme and dangerous'' conditions prompted organizers to cancel two long-distance races Sunday in Minnesota's two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners.