World
Typhoon Saola churns toward south China, suspending transport and delaying the school year
Chinese state media report at least 121 passenger trains are suspending service in anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Saola. People in areas of southern China were warned to stay away from the coastline and several cities delayed the start of the school year.
Paul Douglas
Stretch Of 90s Through Labor Day Weekend Begins Friday
Are we heading toward Labor Day or Independence Day? A stretch of 90s will begin Friday, lasting through Tuesday, with upper 90s expected for Sunday and Labor Day. This is as the drought continues to worsen... and no rain is in the forecast. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Residents pick through the rubble of lost homes and scattered belongings in Hurricane Idalia's wake
Florida and Georgia residents living along Hurricane Idalia's path of destruction on Thursday picked through piles of rubble where homes once stood, threw tarps over ripped-apart roofs and gingerly navigated streets left underwater or clogged with fallen trees and dangerous electric wires.
Local
With high of 100 degrees, Labor Day weekend could be the hottest in years
The mercury on Sunday and Monday could hit triple digits in September in the Twin Cities for only the second time ever.