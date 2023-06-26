More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Tony Bouza, colorful and controversial Minneapolis police chief in the 1980s, dies at 94
Nation
What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
Scorching temperatures brought on by a ''heat dome'' have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. during the coming week, putting even more people at risk.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, high 80
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, June 26
World
Spain announces new department to study effects of very hot weather on health
Spain sweltered in its first official heat wave of the year on Monday as the government announced a new department to investigate and alleviate the effects of extreme temperatures on human health.
World
Germany to roll out measures against heat wave deaths, drawing lessons from France
The German government said Monday it is launching a campaign against deaths from heat waves that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.