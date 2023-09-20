More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Warm Thursday - Waves Of Rain This Weekend & Early Next Week
An above average Thursday for the second half of September is on tap as highs climb to the low 80s with sunshine. We'll be watching storm chances heading into the weekend and early next week in the metro. - D.J. Kayser
World
Rough surf batters Bermuda as Hurricane Nigel charges through open waters
Forecasters in Bermuda warned Wednesday of dangerous swells and rip currents as Hurricane Nigel spun through open waters in the northern Atlantic.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 84, sunny and summery
It's a last gasp of summer, with highs in the 80s again tomorrow. There's a chance of wildfire smoke, with cooler weather on the way and some chances of rain this weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high of 84
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week.