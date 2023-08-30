More from Star Tribune
Nation
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia and South Carolina as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground.
Business
Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California; PG&E to restore power after targeted outages
Gusty winds and low humidity brought a high risk of wildfires to the interior of Northern California on Wednesday, and a utility proactively cut electricity to about 8,400 customers to prevent potential ignitions in the blustery conditions.
Paul Douglas
Sunny, Breezy Thursday - Mid/Upper 90s Return For Labor Day Weekend
Quiet weather is on tap through the Labor Day weekend, but is it definitely going to heat up! A stretch of 90F+ weather is expected Friday through Tuesday, with mid to upper 90s possible Sunday and Labor Day Monday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 78, mostly sunny and a little smoky
It'll be dry, with a light southeast wind, and good conditions to enjoy tonight's full moon. Warmer weather is on the way.