Nation
As heat records fall in Northeast, some city dwellers flee
It's not exactly flowing with milk and honey — just ask the area's struggling black bears — but Promised Land offered respite Sunday for city folks in the Northeast trying to escape a nearly weeklong hot spell that only threatened to intensify.
Paul Douglas
Pleasant July Weather This Week - Rain Chances Monday Night & Tuesday
A fairly average late July day is expected Monday with mainly sunny skies and highs around average. Rain chances move in Monday night into Tuesday, with highs continuing to hover around to a few degrees below average through the end of the week. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Crews protect homes as California fire burns near Yosemite
A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest on Sunday and had grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities.
Weather
Forecast: Sunny, dry, breezy; high 79
Twin Cities weather forecast for Sunday, July 24