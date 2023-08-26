More from Star Tribune
Nation
Record heat recorded in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
Another record-setting day of high temperatures hit the Dallas/Fort Worth area Saturday before a slight cooling trend moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service, as heat warnings stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Southeastern U.S. and upper Mid-South.
Nation
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida braced for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 75, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be cooler and less humid. There's more nice weather on the way Sunday with warmer temps and a chance of storms Sunday evening.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 75, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be cooler and less humid. There's more nice weather on the way Sunday with warmer temps and a chance of storms Sunday night.