Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low 52; sunny Wednesday
Twin Cities evening weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 14
Paul Douglas
Sunny Wednesday. Increasing Rain Chances Ahead
I am happy to report that after a nice day Wednesday, much needed rain chances return to the state. According to NOAA's WPC, there is a chance for an additional 1 inch of rain or more across parts of central MN, including the Twin Cities, through Friday Night. Football games could be a little damp. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nicholas, now a tropical depression, still douses Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression early Tuesday evening after slowing to a crawl over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana but still drenching the area with flooding rains.
Morning forecast: Drying out, high 71
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 14
Flights restored as Typhoon Chanthu lingers off Shanghai
Transport links in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai were largely restored Tuesday as a typhoon remained offshore.