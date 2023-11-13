More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Unseasonably Mild Weather Into Thursday
Focus on the here and now: beautiful, postcard-worthy sunshine all week with a shot at 60s today and Thursday before waves of chilly air burble southward. Is this autumn's last hurrah? It sure looks like it. But it was nice while it lasted. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high 56
Things stay warm and sunny at the beginning of the week but watch for high winds on Tuesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm; high 56
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 13
Paul Douglas
More Early October Than Mid-November
Winds ease today (still too nice to rake leaves) with temperatures 15-25F above average into Thursday. Take full advantage of this week because next week will bring a reality check, with rain possibly ending as slushy snow one week from today. Yes, it will be cold enough for slush within next week and ECMWF guidance shows highs in the 30s by late November. 30s above zero. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson