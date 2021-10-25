More from Star Tribune
Variety Review: Without their heartbeat Watts, Rolling Stones stage a good but not great show in Minneapolis
Nation
Missouri tornado confirmed as storms swept into Illinois
The National Weather Service has confirmed a strong tornado that thrashed the southeastern Missouri city of Fredericktown as strong storms that swept the state and moved into Illinois overnight damaged buildings and knocked out power, but left no serious injuries.
World
Hurricane Rick weakens to tropical depression over Mexico
A compact Hurricane Rick roared ashore along Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Monday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Plenty of sun with high in low 50s
The latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota
Nation
Drought-stricken California pounded by massive storm
A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees, cutting power to about 380,000 utility customers and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state.