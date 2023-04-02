More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Sunday Saw The First 50F Of 2023 - Quiet Monday, But Another Storm Looms Tuesday & Wednesday
We finally did it - we hit 50F for the first time this year at MSP Sunday. Quiet (but cloudy) conditions are around Monday before we see another messy Spring storm with rain, snow, ice, and blizzard conditions impact the state. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and breezy, high 47
Clouds make way for a sunny Sunday afternoon. There is a chance at more snow later in the week but the forecast now has it missing the Twin Cities area. Stay tuned!
Weather
Morning forecast: Light wintery mix, high 47
In case you missed it, it is officially the third snowiest winter on record for the Twin Cities. We'll see a very light wintery mix today with warm temperatures and sunshine, too.
Nation
The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here's why
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather.