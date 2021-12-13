More from Star Tribune
Nation
Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions
Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West.
Nation
Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt's 'special angel'
all of them smiling, 9-year-old Annistyn holding her favorite doll.
Nation
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge
A 2-month-old whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat. A 94-year-old Korean War veteran from Arkansas. A longtime florist in Tennessee who recently "started on her new adventure" as an airport security worker. An Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois. A Kentucky judge known for his common sense.
Business
Amazon, OSHA promise review after tornado wrecks warehouse
The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Monday it has opened an investigation into the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, after it was struck by a tornado on Friday, leaving six people dead and another hospitalized.