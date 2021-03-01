More from Star Tribune
Local Chauvin's attorney faces questions, skepticism over third-degree murder charge at Court of Appeals
Twins
By the numbers, Dobnak has been a Twins success
Randy Dobnak has made an impact in the past two seasons, and the 26-year-old righthander is eager to prove himself again.
Coronavirus
Health systems to identify at-risk patients for next round of shots
As providers prepare to vaccinate 1.3 million Minnesotans with underlying health conditions next month, new questions were raised Monday by a federal panel that some states were defining eligibility too narrowly, resulting in differing policies.
Coronavirus
What's the last 'normal' pre-pandemic photo you took? Share it with us
As we approach the one-year mark of the first pandemic shutdown in Minnesota, the Star Tribune wants to know what the last "normal" photo you…
Local
Minneapolis seeks proposals for 'violence interrupters' as warmer temperatures loom
The new outreach teams are expected to be in place before the crime-heavy summer months.