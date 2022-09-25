More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Breezy Weather Continues Monday - Tracking Frost And Freeze Concerns This Week
Another very Autumn day is ahead on Monday with mainly sunny skies and highs climbing to the low 60s in the metro on the back of still strong northwest winds. We will watch frost and freeze concerns both Tuesday and Wednesday morning in parts of Minnesota. - D.J. Kayser
World
Canada struggles to restore power after storm; body found
Hundreds of thousands of people in Atlantic Canada remained without power Sunday and officials said they found the body of a woman swept into the sea after former Hurricane Fiona washed away houses, stripped off roofs and blocked roads across the country's Atlantic provinces.
Nation
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state.
World
Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery
City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.