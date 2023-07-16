More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Oakland game recap
The Twins starting pitching struggled against the A's, but it ultimately didn't matter.
www.startribune.com
Wild
First-round exit acts as powerful motivator for Wild
Despite the Ryan Suter and Zach Parise buyouts limiting cap space, the addition of three-time Cup winner Pat Maroon could help the locker room.
St. Cloud
Fargo cop killed in shootout was a Minnesota native, new on the job
Jake Wallin, 23, was from St. Michael; his killer also died in the gun battle Friday.
Twins
Twins sweep in Oakland for first time since 1997 behind Alex Kirilloff's four RBI
Kirilloff was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the lineup but responded with a home run and a go-ahead, three-run double.