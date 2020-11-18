More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Breezy with a high near 50
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Mild temps into Thursday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up industry
Amazon opened an online pharmacy Tuesday that allows customers to order medication or prescription refills and have them delivered to their front door in a couple of days.
Nation
Spectators watch 2nd crewed SpaceX launch
Spectators at Space View Park in Titusville, directly across from the launch pad, cheered as Falcon rocket thundered into the night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday.
Nation
Virus outbreak after 300 attend wedding in Washington state
Health officials in eastern Washington State are asking more than 300 attendees of a wedding near Ritzville on Nov. 7 to get tested for COVID-19 after several people tested positive.