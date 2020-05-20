More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 60; overcast and mild, with more rain chances Sunday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Showers early; high of 73
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Biden too 'cavalier' about black Trump backers
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee quickly moved to address the fallout from his remark.
Nation
Trump declares houses of worship 'essential'
In brief remarks at the White House, the president said, "in America, we need more prayer, not less."
Minneapolis
Flag-presentation ceremony at HCMC honors fallen Hennepin EMS personnel
Col. James Cleet, commander for the 133rd Airlift Wing, presented Hennepin Healthcare with a flag that was carried in one of the aircraft involved in the May 6 flyover over the hospital.