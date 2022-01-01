More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
Local
38,600 NHL Winter Classic hockey fans brave subzero temps
Fans dressed in layers upon layers for the outdoor game at Target Field on Saturday night under exceedingly cold conditions.
Wild
Blues outlast Wild 6-4 in Winter Classic at Target Field
St. Louis rolled to a 6-2 lead after two, and held off a third period rally by Minnesota.
Sophia Hope Yang enters world as first Twin Cities baby born in 2022
She weighed 7 pounds and measured 19.5 inches long.
Evening forecast: Low of minus-17; partly cloudy and bitterly cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Olympics
U.S. Olympic women's hockey roster named at Winter Classic
Nine players with Minnesota ties are part of the 23-player roster for next month's Beijing Olympics, which is being announced during the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field.