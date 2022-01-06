More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball fends off Rutgers 62-49 for first Big Ten win
The Gophers won with head coach Lindsay Whalen back home in Minnesota recovering from having her appendix removed earlier in the week.
Local
Longtime civil rights activist Mel Reeves dies of complications from COVID
Reeves, 64, was at the forefront of community activism.
Evening forecast: Low of minus-16 means threat of frostbite comes quickly
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wolves
Souhan: Patrick Beverley trade was a steal for Wolves
The veteran guard is who Jimmy Butler was supposed to be: a leader who makes other players around him better.
U.S. House lawmakers remember 'fallen heroes' of Jan. 6
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the chamber in a "moment of silence" to mark one year since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.