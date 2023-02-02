More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers-Iowa wrestling showdown in a nutshell: McKee vs. Lee at 125
Minnesota's Patrick McKee finished fifth at last year's NCAA championships, but Friday he'll face Spencer Lee, a three-time NCAA titlist and two-time Hodge Trophy winner.
High Schools
MSHSL board changes tennis seeding, rejects football proposal
The smaller-class football tournaments will continue to go unseeded.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of minus-11; moonlit sky and frigid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Outdoors
Quality opportunities abound for Minnesota birders in winter
The winter bird population may be less diverse than other season in Minnesota, but great sightings are still available.
Local
Minnesota and Norway celebrate a half-century of military connection
Norwegian troops will be in the state to train, while leaders officially recognize the partnership.