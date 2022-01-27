More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Struggling Gophers women's basketball loses fourth straight, 80-66 at Purdue
Jeanae Terry had a 10-point, 11-assist, 11-rebound triple-double for the Boilermakers.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey seeks cure to splitting headache
In seven of its past eight series, Minnesota's men's hockey team has settled for splits rather than sweeps. That's led to a 14-10 record and work to do to reach the NCAA tournament.
Vikings
New GM Adofo-Mensah gets to work, says what he wants in next Vikings coach
"We're going to dive into this head coaching search and bring a partner for me and this organization that is going to lead us to where we want to go," Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said during his first day on the job as Vikings general manager.
Outdoors
Budget surplus has DNR thinking 'once-in-a-generation' investment in state's outdoors
Governor's proposal would juice up project spending at the agency by $315 million
Outdoors
Anderson: DNR tells Minnesota hunters to get used to low deer numbers in the northeast
Advocates for whitetails, wolves and moose have varying agendas as DNR sets deer-population goals.