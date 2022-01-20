More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Iowa smothers Gophers women's basketball in 56-point victory
In what was the worst loss in Lindsay Whalen's three-plus seasons as head coach, Iowa put up 85 points in the final three quarters.
Evening forecast: Low of -8; clear and very cold, with temps heading above 0 Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
St. Paul
St. Paul zoning changes pave the way for smaller homes, cottage clusters
City leaders are also considering more substantial zoning code changes.
High Schools
Hopkins girls still top ticket in town, taking national stage via ESPN
Basketball Across Minnesota: Nothing in this sports market is a sure thing, but watching the Hopkins girls' basketball team feels close to perfection. It's the No. 1 basketball show in town at any level.
Local
Feds investigate nonprofit Feeding Our Future for alleged fraud
The FBI says the St. Anthony-based nonprofit was part of a broad scheme to defraud the USDA of millions, funneling money from federally funded child nutrition programs to an array of entities to launder the money and use it for personal real estate, cars and other luxury items.