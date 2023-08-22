More from Star Tribune
Nation
Scorching heat in central U.S. brings warnings and tragedy as 1-year-old girl dies in hot car
Scorching heat affecting nearly 100 million people across a huge swath of the U.S. sent schools, outdoor workers and organizers of open-air events scrambling to adjust Tuesday — and claimed the life of a 1-year-old girl left in a Nebraska day care center's van on one of the hottest days of the year.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 79; partly cloudy, very warm and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
World
Dominican Republic shutters schools and offices ahead of Tropical Storm Franklin
Authorities in the Dominican Republic shut schools and government offices Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods.
Local
Twin Cities, southern Minnesota brace for a 100-degree scorcher
Parts of the metro could see 100 degrees, a rare feat for August, the National Weather Service said. The heat wave will continue through Thursday.
Nation
Wildfires torment Greece. California digs out from Hilary. What to know in extreme weather now
A nightmarish summer of wildfires for Greece took its deadliest turn yet on Tuesday when firefighters found the burned bodies of 18 people near the city of Alexandroupolis.