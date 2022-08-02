More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Prep Bowl will move to December because of Vikings conflict
The Prep Bowl, in which all seven classes of high school football crown champions, has been moved because the Vikings are playing at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving.
Minneapolis police responded to call of shots fired at downtown light-rail station
A body was found on the platform along 5th Street west of Nicollet Avenue.
Minneapolis
Cedric Alexander step closer to becoming Mpls. community safety commissioner
Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Alexander to oversee a new office helping him supervise the leaders of the city's safety-related offices. A final council vote could come as early as Thursday.
Wild
After weeks of speculation, Kaprizov has returned to Minnesota
Questions surrounded Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov's whereabouts and ability to travel to the United States after his name was linked to a Russian military investigation.
Twins
Neal: Twins trades costly in prospects, but addressed needs
The middle and late innings should no longer be a time of peril with reinforcements to the relief corps, and they gained a quality starter.