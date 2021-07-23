More from Star Tribune
Golf
Day 2 at the 3M Open: Notes, quotes and anecdotes
Looking for Dustin Johnson this weekend? Don't bother looking at TPC Twin Cities.
Evening forecast: Low of 75, humid and mostly cloudy with chance of storms late or overnight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Fans return to TC Summer Jam
Friday's Carrie Underwood-led lineup at Canterbury Park put the fest back on track.
Outdoors
Some guy named Trout caught a big northern in Minnesota
Angels star Mike Trout hit a Minnesota lake before the series against the Twins and showed he's as good with a fishing rod as he is with a bat.
Sports
Reusse: Big names needed to pull the weight at 3M Open
A no-name leaderboard might not generate much excitement for the PGA Tour event.