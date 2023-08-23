More from Star Tribune
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Local
Dangerous heat for second straight day; relief expected by weekend
The heat index — what it feels like, combining temperature and humidity — hit 119 degrees in Princeton and 114 in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.
World
At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic
Tropical Storm Franklin unleashed heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday after making landfall in the country's southern region, killing at least one person and injuring two others.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 74; partly cloudy and warm overnight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Variety
Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
Temperatures have soared in the central U.S., leading to deaths in some states as more dangerous heat is expected, a national weather service official said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 98; excessive heat warning
The excessive heat warning continues until 10 p.m. today, with a heat index up to 110 and dew points in the 70s. Another record is possible, while northern Minnesota could see dense fog. Cooler air is on the way.