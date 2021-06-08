More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers Basketball
Now healthy ex-North Carolina 7-footer Manley considering Gophers or pro hoops next season
The redshirt junior shined at the Tampa Bay pre-draft combine recently but still could decide to transfer and return to college this summer
Coronavirus
Buildings set aside by state to battle COVID-19 largely unused
Facilities would have been used for morgue, non-virus care.
Evening forecast: Low of 74; mostly clear and quiet despite the warmth
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Best Buy launches internal $100K sweepstakes for vaccinated employees
The electronics retailer will be giving away $5,000 each to 21 employees to encourage vaccinations. The company does not require them.
Local
Three young adults, gun groups sue over Minnesota's 21 age requirement for gun carry permits
Federal lawsuit claims that state age limit for handgun carry permits is unconstitutional.