St. Cloud
Jury rules for pharmacist who declined to fill birth control prescription
The jury awarded $25,000 for emotional harm to the woman who was denied a morning-after pill.
Evening forecast: Low of 74; breezy, cloudy and warm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Loons
Loons finalize contract for new Colombian attacker Garcia
Mender Garcia, 24, will arrive via transfer from a Colombian first-division club where he has spent his entire pro career.
Gophers
Hendrickson's son follows father's path, commits to U hockey
Winger Beckett Hendrickson become the second prep standout to commit to the Gophers this week. His father, Darby, played for the Gophers before going on to a pro career that included four years with the Wild.
Gophers
From teen coach to U coordinator, Rossi's strength is eye for detail
He started studying film as a 12-year-old football player and was an assistant peewee coach in ninth grade. Now, Joe Rossi is leading a Minnesota defense that was among the nation's best in 2021.