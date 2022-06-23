More from Star Tribune
Local
BCA to look into police shooting in St. Michael standoff
The man who holed up in a St. Michael home for more than 36 hours remains hospitalized after police shot and injured him Wednesday night.
East Metro
Lake Elmo fire chief questioned over traffic incident
February passing maneuver left other driver in northern Minnesota ditch
Jan. 6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on DOJ
Three Trump-era Justice Department officials recounted persistent badgering from the president, including day after day of directives to chase baseless allegations that the election had been stolen.
Wolves
Chet Holmgren, taken second overall, is highest drafted Minnesotan in NBA history
The former Minnehaha Academy standout went to Oklahoma City after Paolo Banchero of Duke was taken by Orlando.
Evening forecast: Low of 73, with clouds rolling in
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.