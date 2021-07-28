More from Star Tribune
Olympics
Meet Minnesota's 17 Olympians competing for the United States
It's not unusual for Minnesota to be well-represented at the Winter Olympics. But this summer, the large contingent of athletes with Minnesota ties at the Tokyo Games is special, with nationally recognized stars, returning medalists and exciting newcomers.
Business
Scorching drought exacerbates Line 3 water concerns in northern Minnesota
MPCA is investigating nine drilling mud releases along the pipeline construction route.
Business
Target holds nearly steady on workforce diversity but saw few gains
The retailer wants to increase the percentage of Black workers by 20% by 2023. It has a far way to go. Its diversity report released this week showed about the same racial diversity as 2019.
Evening forecast: Low of 73; storms possible tonight, especially east of Twin Cities
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Police investigating homicide near downtown Shakopee
The incident occurred blocks from the Scott County Courthouse, which was briefly locked down.