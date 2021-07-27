More from Star Tribune
Vikings
On the NFL: Vikings coach Zimmer kept curious eye on Rodgers drama
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reported to camp on time, resetting the NFC North race after an offseason of rumors.
Wild
Wild seeking to plug holes as NHL free agency begins Wednesday
Alex Goligoski, Jake McCabe and Nick Foligno are in the available group, with Jack Eichel still untraded by Buffalo.
Local
2 paramedics at Smith shooting barred from meeting with BCA, union says
Two of the four were able to submit interviews.
Ameriprise CEO: 'It's been great to be together again in person'
A strong stock market boosted Ameriprise's second quarter results, which beat Wall Street expectations.
Evening forecast: Low of 73; heavy thunderstorm possible in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.