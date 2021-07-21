More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Scoggins: Morgan at peace, ready to lead after father's death
"I know what my purpose is," Gophers senior quarterback Tanner Morgan said.
Evening forecast: Low of 72; partly cloudy with a storm possible in a few spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
More people wanted Sleep Number beds this spring than could get them
Sleep Number shares fell sharply on the news as investors worried about the company's ability to quickly overcome production constraints.
Wolves
Lore, A-Rod 'honored' to officially join Wolves, Lynx ownership group
After staying mostly quiet throughout sale process, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez released statements after NBA approved first 20% sale.
Local
Brooklyn Park man admits setting St. Paul store on fire during rioting last year
Officers questioned him 2 days later, but he cut it off because he hadn't slept in 24 hours and was tired, the criminal complaint against him read.