More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 72; increasing clouds with a thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Oregon county sues oil, coal companies for $51 billion over deadly heat dome
Oregon's most populous county is suing more than a dozen large fossil fuel companies to recover costs related to extreme weather events linked to climate change.
World
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed behind Tropical Storm Bret, in the first case of two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June since record keeping began in 1851, forecasters said Friday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast, 90, chance of rain
It's the 10th day this year with 90-degree weather.
World
Flooding displaces tens of thousands and kills 1 as heavy monsoon rains batter Indian villages
Tens of thousands of people have taken shelter in government-run relief camps as heavy monsoon rains batter villages in India's northeast, and one person has died in the floodwaters this week, a government relief agency said Friday.